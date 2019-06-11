Peter Andre says personality is more important than looks when it comes to love.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker is married to Emily MacDonagh - with whom he has three-year-old Amelia and two-year-old Theo - and has said that whilst the doctor is ''absolutely stunning'', it's the way their personalities click that has been the ''key factor'' in making sure their romance lasts.

Speaking to Closer magazine, he said: ''I used to not understand it when people said, 'It's not about looks, it's about personality.' I used to go, 'Yeah, yeah, yeah.' But actually, relationship-wise, that's exactly what it is.

''Over time, it 100 per cent depends on how you get on. That ends up being the key factor as to whether relationships work or not.

''If you're in love with someone you can't tell if they've put on a couple of kilos or got a couple of wrinkles. You don't notice that, because you've fallen in love with a personality. You bypass everything else - even though Emily happens to be absolutely stunning, anyway.''

Meanwhile, Emily recently said it can be ''tough'' being a working mother to her children, as well as the two children Peter has with his ex-wife Katie Price, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11.

She said: ''It is [tough], but I'm lucky because Pete is very supportive and my work help me out with hours and make sure I leave on time.''

And with the high pressures of being a doctor, Emily says it can sometimes be a struggle to keep her work life from affecting her mood at home.

She added: ''There are definitely days when I'll come home and think about something I've done or someone I've met. When you go into medicine you think you'll mend everyone, but it doesn't always work like that.''

The couple couple have been toying with the idea of having another baby after being inspired by the birth of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan's tot Archie, but have said they're ''happy'' with the current size of their family.

Emily said: ''Both of us love the royal family and were so happy for both Meghan and Harry. Becoming a parent is an amazing feeling and it was lovely to celebrate a new life coming into the world.

''We both love big families but are both happy with how we are at the moment. As far as another child's concerned, Pete changes his mind every day.''