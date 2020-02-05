Peter Andre is to perform at Mecca Fest.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker will be entertaining fans at the bingo party at the iconic Blackpool Tower in May, with Sister Sledge also taking to the stage to sing a selection of their greatest hits, and DJ Scott Mills manning the decks.

The action-packed evening - which will incorporate bingo, live entertainment and £100, 000 worth of life changing prizes - will be hosted by Joe Swash and will see 800 lucky ticket holders begin their evening with a welcome from some of 'Strictly Come Dancing's professional dancers, who will be showing off their best moves.

And that's not all as there will also be a mystery act taking to the stage to round off the evening.

James Boord, Digital Director at Meccabingo.com, said: ''Mecca Fest really is the most exciting bingo party ever!

''We've worked hard to source some of the greatest talent out there to bring a variety of performances, all designed for the best entertainment experience for customers old and new.

''We are really excited to bring an evening of live entertainment, the chance to hang out with the stars and play bingo all in one amazing night!''

Mecca Fest will take place on 30th May 2020, with celebrity guests including Duncan James, Bobby Norris, Charlotte Crosby and Jack Fincham.

To be in with the chance of attending and partying the night away, visit Meccabingo.com to play for your chance to win a pair of tickets from 31st January. Terms and conditions apply.