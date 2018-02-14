Peter Andre never used to like Valentine's Day - but he's embracing the idea now he's married to wife Emily MacDonagh.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who tied the knot with his second wife in 2015 - has revealed he didn't consider the annual romantic day to be a big deal during his younger years, but he has recently been swayed by his wife.

Appearing on 'Loose Women', he said: ''Yeah, it wasn't a big deal when I was growing up ... It kinda is now that I'm married, it's a different situation.''

Now that he follows the traditions of Valentine's Day, Peter puts a good deal of thought into his gifts.

And the Australian star revealed that he prefers to add a personal touch to his generosity by making a card rather than buying one from a shop.

He said: ''I'm into it now, I think making your own card is better.''

Previously, Peter revealed Emily sent him a Valentine's Day card praising his ''massive'' penis.

The singer also shared a picture of the saucy card on Instagram along with a bouquet of flowers - although he later deleted it.

The card read: ''Peter, your massive heart is one reason why I love you. Your massive willy is another.''

He captioned the post: ''Lovely flowers my wife got me... no idea who the card's from.''

By contrast, Peter's former lover Rebekah Vardy once dismissed his prowess in the bedroom and compared his penis to a small sausage.

In reference to Rebekah's comments - which appeared in a 2001 interview - an insider previously said: ''He will be so mortified that Becky's comments about him have hit headlines again.

''Not only is it utterly humiliating for him to have his manhood discussed in such a crude way, but it also makes him look like a real ladies' man, which is his worst nightmare.

''No man would ever want anyone to say they are terrible in bed. It's the stuff of nightmares!''