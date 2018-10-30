Peter Andre feels ''so lucky'' to be with his wife Emily.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker loves having his whole family - including kids Princess, 11, and Junior, 13, whom he has with his ex-wife Katie Price - under one roof and says things couldn't be better than ever for him.

He told The Sun Online: ''We're a good team, she's really good, she's always smiling, I'm always smiling ... We're so lucky, I feel so lucky and I find ways to juggle it because you get used to what you do and you take time out to be with your family.''

Pete's proclamation of happiness follows claims the star is desperate for ex Katie - who has attended rehab at The Priory for PTSD (post-traumatic stress disorder) - to get better so that she can be a ''stable mum'' to their kids and her other three children from other past relationships.

A source said: ''Pete just wants Katie to be happy and healthy - he wants his kids to have a stable mum. She needs to get help for her problems - that's all Pete wants for her. Everything in his life is

100 per cent perfect except for this.''

Pete, 45, previously insisted he is trying to ''protect'' his children and keep them away from ''negativity'' by moving them into his house.

Asked about Junior and Princess living with him and wife Emily - the mother of his younger children Amelia, four, and 23-month-old Theo - he said: ''We've had an amazing summer but I'm afraid I can't really talk about it ... I'm dealing with everything that's going on at the moment and my kids are my priority, but I think it's very important to deal with these things privately and I'm doing so. Making sure my kids are protected and away from any negativity is my main priority. I just want them to focus on school and weekends and having fun.''