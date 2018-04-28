Peter Andre likes getting ''a telling off'' from his wife Emily.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker occasionally runs into trouble from his spouse when he says or shares a social media post without thinking but he doesn't mind because he hasn't deliberately set out to upset her and he quite enjoys her punishments.

He said: ''I do get a telling off from Emily whenever I say something that embarrasses her. It's never done maliciously and she knows that. Sometimes I go a bit far and she gives me a slap on the bum - I quite like that.''

Peter is more forthcoming on social media with posts about his eldest children, Junior, 12, and 10-year-old Princess - who he has with ex-wife Katie Price - than he is with his younger kids, Amelia, four, and 15-month-old Theo, because Emily isn't comfortable showing their faces to the world, which the 45-year-old star respects.

He said: ''It's different with Junior and Princess because they were brought up in the spotlight. I try to have a sense of humour and have fun with things, but you have to respect your partner's boundaries in a marriage.

''I've never pictured Amelia or Theo's faces on social media because that's something she doesn't feel comfortable with and I'm fine with that.''

Junior has his own phone but Peter has laid down some ''strict'' rules about its use in his house.

He explained to Closer magazine: ''All I can control is what happens under my roof. But when Junior is with me, he knows he can't use his phone in the bedroom and he's not allowed on social media.

''He's probably the only one in his friendship group with such strict rules but that's what I've told him and he respects it. I do try and talk to him about girls too - he's nearly a teenager so it's only natural. I make sure he understands he has to respect other girls, including Emily and Princess.''