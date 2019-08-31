Peter Andre is launching his own brand of coffee.

The 46-year-old star has been passionate about the caffeinated beverage for many years previously owning his own coffee shop, the New York Coffee Club in East Grinstead, England, and now he is bringing out Coffee by Andre.

The range will include his own signature beans as well as branded coffee makers and he can't wait to launch the products.

Revealing his business venture in his column for New! magazine, he spilled: ''Over the past few years we've been working on my coffee business. Anyone who knows me knows I'm a coffee fanatic, so I'm excited to announce we'll be launching Coffee by Andre very soon.

''It's something my family and I know a lot about - and we want to bring the perfect flat white and espresso to your home. We'll be launching machines, our own blend of beans and everything that goes with it.''

Pete's aim is to convert any non-coffee lovers to the pleasures of the brew and he is confident his beans will be some of the tastiest and best on the market when they hot shops.

He added: ''I'm determined to show everyone who doesn't already know why coffee is so good. And for those of you who do know, get ready!''

The singer is diversifying his career as he approaches his 50th birthday and he recently signed a deal with talent manager John Ferriter - whose clients include Ryan Seacrest, Mark Wahlberg and Piers Morgan - to help him to become a TV presenter in America following years of success in the UK.

And Pete is keen to crack the States so he can continue to provide a great life for his wife Emily, their two children, Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, and his two kids, Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from his marriage to Katie Price.

Speaking recently to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''I signed with an American manager just recently, John Ferriter. He looks after Piers Morgan and Mark Wahlberg and loads of other people. We have been talking about doing some presenting in America.

''Why, at 46, have I just signed to an American manager? That's because there's still a desire, still a hunger to work and I think that's about being able to support my family, whereas before it was because I wanted to do all the things I wanted to do.''