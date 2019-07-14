Peter Andre thinks being groped during gigs is just ''harmless fun''.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker recently performed a private concert and found a number of drunk guests grabbed him in a ''certain place'' while he sang - but he insisted he didn't mind.

He said: ''Last week I did a private gig in Cheshire for Dr. Nyla Raja, a cosmetic dermatology GP who is a good friend. It was an amazing night.

''There were a few familiar faces such as Amber Turner and Danielle Fogarty, who shared some great clips of me dancing on a table while singing 'Mysterious Girl'. What can I say? It's the Greek in me, ha ha.

''A few of the ladies - and even one guys - got a bit drunk and grabbed me in a certain place during the performance, but I just see it as them having a bit of harmless fun.''

After his performance, the 46-year-old singer - who has children Junior 14, and Princess, 12, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, five, and Theo, two, with spouse Emily - shunned joining in with the festivities in favour of going back to his hotel to catch up on his favourite TV show, 'Love Island'.

He wrote in his column for new! magazine: ''My set finishes around 12am but instead of staying I went back to my hotel room to watch the post-Casa Amor recoupling on 'Love Island'.

''It was possibly the saddest thing I've ever done but equally the best episode I've seen so far. I'm hooked!''