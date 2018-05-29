Peter Andre has been inspired by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding to ''throw a big anniversary party''.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker and his 28-year-old wife Emily - with whom he has children Amelia, four, and Theo, 17 months - will celebrate three years as a married couple on July 11.

There could be a big bash on the cards after the couple enjoyed watching the royal couple's star-studded nuptials - which saw Hollywood stars George and Amal Clooney, Victoria and David Beckham and James Corden in attendance - on May 19 at Windsor Castle.

Writing in his Planet Pete column for New! magazine, he said: ''Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a wedding with soul. It was definitely different, but good different. We watched the ceremony and I loved how at the start it was so British and then all of a sudden it was just pure American. There was no in between.

''The whole wedding fever got me thinking that Emily and I should throw a big anniversary party to celebrate our marriage.''

When it was their first year anniversary, Peter admitted he didn't know what to buy his wife as a present.

At the time, he said: ''I'll definitely plan something romantic for Emily, we'll probably go out for dinner ... We're supposed to give each other gifts made of paper so maybe I'll give her my autograph.''

Meanwhile, the 45-year-old pop heartthrob - who also has Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with his ex-wife Katie Price - previously revealed marriage hasn't changed his relationship with Emily.

He explained: ''Things haven't really changed for us because we've been together for six years. To me it felt like we were married very early on. I guess I think about my mum and dad who have been married for 60 years.

''Like I say, my mum and dad, have been married 60 years. Back in those days it was different - there were arranged marriages.''