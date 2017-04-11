Peter Andre wants his daughter to become a nun.

The 44-year-old pop star has joked he is eager for his daughter Princess, nine - whose mother is former glamour model Katie Price - to ultimately live a life of chastity and obedience as part of a religious community.

Peter quipped: ''I tell her she is going to be a nun anyway so she knows that. I said, 'you can think what you like', but you are going to be a nun - I've shown her a couple of churches on the way to school.''

Peter - who also has Junior, 11, with ex-wife Katie, as well as three-year-old daughter Amelia and four-month-old son Theodore with his current wife Emily MacDonagh - revealed he's already shown his daughter what she'll be wearing when she does eventually become a nun.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: ''She rolls her eyes but I've told her she will love it. I've even shown her a picture of a habit that she can wear but she isn't keen on that.''

Peter said, too, that he is determined to see his children attend university, insisting he takes their education very seriously.

The singer said: ''I am going to try and get them into university. I am really strict on their schooling.''

By contrast, Peter admitted earlier this month that he doesn't mind what his children eat as long as they have a healthy relationship with food.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker said he's quite lax on their meals because he wants to ensure they eat everything in moderation and remain active.

Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, Peter said: ''I just want them to eat. I'm not telling them 'oh they can't have that', they're growing kids. My mum didn't say you're not allowed to eat this or you're not allowed to eat that. It wasn't like you've got to have more protein and less carbs - that's adult stuff. What I do instil in them is fitness.

''One of my biggest joys in life is food, and if you're not enjoying that, what's the point? Fitness though has many benefits it keeps them working out; off the iPads and outdoors feeling energetic, but to counter that I want them to eat. So it's finding that balance.''