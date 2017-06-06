Peter Andre is ''happy'' Kieran Hayler is caring for his former stepson Harvey Price.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker helped raise Harvey - whose biological father is former soccer player Dwight Yorke - during his four-year marriage to Katie Price, but he is pleased that the TV star's current husband Kieran is now filling that void.

He said: ''Everybody who knows me knows how much I love him, but I also think it's important for people to know I'm so happy that he has Kieran.''

Peter admitted he is desperate for Harvey - who is blind and has also been diagnosed with Prader-Willi syndrome, which leads to obesity - to find happiness in his life.

And Peter is, therefore, pleased that Kieran is on-hand to help raise Katie's 15-year-old son.

He told new! magazine: ''My whole objective for Harvey is for him to be happy and if he's happy because Kieran treats him good, that's all I can ask for.''

Meanwhile, Katie recently escaped punishment from UK broadcasting regulator Ofcom, despite using the N-word twice during a live appearance on TV.

The outspoken star shocked viewers in April when she repeated the racial slurs made against Harvey by social media users, but the regulator subsequently confirmed she would not face any action over her remarks on 'This Morning'.

Explaining the decision, a spokesperson for Ofcom said: ''We considered a handful of complaints about potentially offensive language in this mid-morning magazine programme.

''We found it was used in a descriptive manner to illustrate the nature of online abuse and the presenters issued an apology immediately after the broadcast.''

Katie, 39, appeared on 'This Morning' to talk about her efforts to impose tougher punishments against online trolls.

The former glamour model explained to TV hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby that the issue was especially close to her heart because of the insults directed at Harvey.