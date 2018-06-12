Peter Andre is to voice a new character in 'Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie'.

The David Stoten-directed film - which is released in UK cinemas next month - will see Peter play the part of the Australian rally car Ace, and the chart-topping singer is relishing the opportunity.

The singer - who has kids Princess, 10, Junior, 12, Amelia, four, and 18-month-old Theo - explained: ''It is a real honour to be voicing the character of Ace in new movie and such a buzz for me to be doing my first worldwide movie voiceover for something that I grew up on and loved as a child and that my kids now love too.

''With Thomas leaving Sodor for the first time ever in this new movie and travelling around the world on his adventures, it is incredible for me to help introduce young viewers to the diverse range of cultures, different ways of life and animals that exist on our planet today.

''It's really nice to see that 'Thomas & Friends' has embraced this - it is a great new direction for the show and I think it's going to be fantastic.''

Peter also teased details of his character, saying that Ace is a ''bit full of himself'' on the surface, when in reality he is a ''real little softy''.

He shared: ''My character is a fun, energetic and cheeky little car called Ace, an Aussie who is a bit full of himself and he thinks he's super cool, but when you peel away the layers he's a real little softy and everyone loves him.

''He has a lot of bravado, but as soon as he sees an animal, he's petrified. He's a really cool character and he's a great one for me to be able to play because, being Australian, I can relate to his attitude a little bit.

''A lot of people have this image of Australia as being very care-free and I live like that. It's so nice to play a character that represents that.''

'Thomas & Friends: Big World! Big Adventures! The Movie' is in cinemas from July 20. Book tickets now at thomasbwbamovie.co.uk