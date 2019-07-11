Peter Andre had a ''psychic connection'' with his late brother Andrew.

The 46-year-old singer lost his eldest sibling to kidney cancer in 2012 aged 54, following a 10-month battle with the illness, and now the star has now recalled when he woke up in the middle of the night ''panicking'' and phoned his family back in Australia to find his brother had been in a near-fatal car crash just ''half an hour'' before he called.

Speaking on 'Loose Women', Peter said: ''Yeah it's weird because for people that don't believe in believe in psychic connections, you think we're bonkers and we are. But I've had an experience and I cannot explain it, when I was at the peak of things in '90s and I remember being in London and I went to sleep and I woke up at about two in the morning, I woke up panicking and really anxious, never happened to me before.

''I went into one of the other room and I woke up my brother and I said, 'Mate I've got to call Australia something's happened.' And he said, 'Oh you've had a bad dream, don't worry about it,' and I said, 'No, no something's definitely happened, we've got to call.' I was [shaking] and he was going, 'Mate calm down.' I'm twenty-something years-old what is going on, so I ring home, I swear to god, I ring home 12,000 miles away, my dad's on the phone and he goes, 'Oh my son how did you know?' And I said, 'Know what? Is mum there?' And he goes, 'No she's crying she won't speak to anyone.' I'm like, 'What's happened?'

''My brother Andrew, when he was alive, had a crash and apparently dad said they were using the jaws of life to get him out and he was so lucky to be alive. I said, 'When did this happen', he said, 'It happened half an hour ago.' ''

Even though Peter lost his brother seven years ago he recently admitted that he still finds it difficult to talk about Andrew's passing because he is still grieving.

He said: ''It came out of the blue. He was healthy, he was active. But not only did he get this terrible disease but he lost his life shortly afterwards. And it tore us apart. Early detection is key. Do I think my brother's life would have been saved it was detected earlier? Sure. The bigger picture here is that millions of people are going through this right now. As a family, we're still so devastated by this loss we can't sit down as a family and talk about it because it's still so raw.''