Peter Andre ''gets on well'' with Katie Price's estranged husband Kieran Hayler.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker has admitted he's developed a good relationship with the former stripper over the past five years because he's always been ''respectful'' towards him when it comes to his two children Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, whom he has with the former glamour model, and he thinks he's ''great'' with the youngsters.

Speaking to OK! magazine, the 45-year-old singer said: ''I think it's really important for children to see unity with parents. I think that's how it should be and he's always been great with the kids, which is what you want when you're not looking after them 24/7. I appreciate everything he's done and obviously it's good that we get on well.

''He was always very respectful to me and would always run things past me with regards to the children, which I'm thankful for.''

It's believed Kieran and Peter have become even closer since he split from Katie last year as he's been leaning on the television presenter for support and guidance.

And, although the pair called time on their marriage after Kieran, with whom she has Jett, four, and Bunny, three, admitted to cheating on her with their nanny, he's been living at the family home in West Sussex and raising her children until recently.

They've remained relatively tight-lipped on their split for the sake of their kids, but it's believed the whole thing has been documented on Katie's TV show 'My Crazy Life'.

A source said recently: ''Katie told Kieran she wanted to have the break-up on camera. He didn't like it at first, but she gave him no choice.

''She brought the camera crew in and told Kieran it was over when in front of a camera crew in their home and that she was adamant she wanted a divorce. Kieran has been filming on his own with the kids in the aftermath of the split.''

As well as the two children she has with Kieran and the two older ones she has with Peter, Katie also has son Harvey, 16, with Dwight Yorke.