Peter Andre feels ''young'' after giving up alcohol.

The 45-year-old singer - who has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price and Amelia, four, and two-year-old Theo with spouse Emily - insists he doesn't ''want or need'' to drink to have a good time and he feels much better without it.

He told Closer magazine: ''I haven't drunk alcohol for some years now. It's just not for me, I don't like it.

''Without it, I feel good and I feel young. I don't want or need it.''

And the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker loves nothing more than a quiet night in with his wife.

He said: ''Mine and Emily's favourite thing to do is to chill when the kids have gone to bed.

''There can't be bigger couch potatoes than us - that's my perfect night.

''Loads of chocolate and a cup of tea - perfect.''

Despite a large household, Peter insists things are usually ''calm and chilled'' in their home.

He said: ''We've got a really cool, calm, chilled vibe in our home.

''We all do our own thing but always come together in the evenings for dinner and TV.

''Junior's a great older brother to the younger two, while Princess and Millie have an adorable sisterly bond - and little Theo is becoming a real superstar.

''Theo's really gentle and kind, just like Millie. They both have the kindness and calmness that Emily has.''

And the 'Behind Closed Doors' hitmaker hailed his doctor wife as ''Wonder Woman''.

He gushed: ''Emily is just an incredible person. She's got such an amazing job and still manages to be an amazing mum - I'm so proud of her.

''She's Wonder Woman. The kids were watching 'Mary Poppins' and they were like, 'She's just like you!' It was her politeness, her mannerisms and her being such a homebody.''