Peter Andre doesn't ''agree'' with abolishing male and female categories at award shows.

The 46-year-old singer has slammed the idea recently put forward by BRIT Award bosses that would see them get rid of the traditional gendered male and female categories in favour of an all-inclusive gender neutral category.

The idea was suggested after Sam Smith came out as non-binary last month, and whilst Peter said he has no problem with Sam's gender identity, he doesn't want to see award shows go ''way too far'' in taking away gendered categories.

Speaking to new! magazine, the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker said: ''I'm fine with Sam and other people identifying themselves however they like, but I don't agree with getting rid of best male and female categories.

''I think it's all going way too far now. By all means add a brand new gender-neutral category, but what's wrong with celebrating the exceptional people in the music industry who identify as men and women?

''I don't get it. The problem is people get offended way too easily nowadays.''

BRIT Award categories including Best Newcomer and Best Single already include nominees of all genders, but the awards for solo performers have been split by gender - Best Female Solo Artist and Best Male Solo Artist - since 1977.

A source said recently: ''Bosses are listening to changes happening in the industry. The categories will evolve in the coming years.

''The male and female categories will still be in place next February but changes are being planned for the following year.

''Organisers will be consulting labels and artists alike to work out what is best for the future of the Brits ceremony.''

In September, 27-year-old Sam revealed they want to be referred to by using they/them pronouns, following a ''lifetime of being at war with their gender''.

They wrote on social media: ''Today is a good day so here goes. I've decided I am changing my pronouns to THEY/THEM ... after a lifetime of being at war with my gender I've decided to embrace myself for who I am, inside and out. I'm so excited and privileged to be surrounded by people that support me in this decision but I've been very nervous about announcing this because I care too much about what people think but f***k it! I understand there will be many mistakes and mis gendering but all I ask is you please please try. I hope you can see me like I see myself now. Thank you. P.s. I am at no stage just yet to eloquently speak at length about what it means to be non binary but I can't wait for the day that I am. So for now I just want to be VISIBLE and open. If you have questions and are wondering what this all means I'll try my best to explain but I have also tagged below the human beings who are fighting the good fight everyday. These are activists and leaders of the non binary/trans community that have helped me and given me so much clarity and understanding. Love you all. I'm scared s***less, but feeling super free right now. Be kind x (sic)''