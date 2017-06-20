Peter Andre ''didn't say a word'' when his wife Emily jokingly suggested they should have another baby.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker already has four children - including six-month-old son Theo and three-year-old daughter Amelia with Emily - and his wife has revealed Peter is seemingly reluctant to have any more for the time being.

Recalling the moment the couple were filming a travel segment for ITV's 'This Morning', Emily said: ''There was one scene where I picked up a little pink dress and jokingly told Pete we should have another baby girl so we can dress her up in cute outfits. He didn't say a word!''

But Emily also admitted that after giving birth to Theo in November last year, she doesn't yet feel ready to have another child.

The 27-year-old medic wrote in her column for OK! magazine: ''I'm not ready for another baby yet - I need to get my teeth back into work and enjoy the two children I have - but I'd never say never. The thing is, I've reached the stage with Theo where it's all becoming so much easier.

''Now when I see a newborn baby I think they're gorgeous but I don't actually want one any time soon!''

Meanwhile, Peter - who also has children Junior, 12, and Princess, nine, with his ex-wife Katie Price - previously admitted he has no immediate plans to have any more children.

However, he conceded that the situation could change in the coming years.

The pop star - who married Emily back in 2015 - previously explained: ''I'm content with what I've got and I don't really want any more children.

''Saying that, in a couple of years I might change my mind - but right now I'm like, no, no way!''