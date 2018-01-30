Peter Andre has tried to have a sex education talk with his oldest son but admits he found it ''uncomfortable''.

The 44-year-old star has ''tried'' to have the ''birds and the bees'' chat with 12-year-old Junior - his son with ex-wife Katie Price - but it didn't go so well, and he's dreading having to do so again in the near future when it becomes even more important.

In an interview with the new issue of Heat magazine, he said: ''I've tried [to have the chat] but I keep getting uncomfortable. The first time it was brought up, he asked me at the age of eight what a virgin was and I told him it was an airline. He said, 'Dad, don't be so smart', and I replied, 'Son, you're asking me and I'm telling you.'

''But then he looked all smug and said, 'You know what? I know what a virgin is anyway.' So we were alright there but now I have to actually explain things seriously to him, which I'm finding quite hard.''

And the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who also has 10-year-old daughter Princess with Katie and Amelia, four, and 14-month-old Theo with his spouse Emily - is feeling stressed about the fact Junior will enter his teen years this summer.

He said of the milestone: ''I can't believe it, I'm definitely stressing.

''But I've told him he's just got to be humble, be polite and he'll do alright.''

With a big age gap between his older and his younger children, Peter thinks each age group presents difficulties for parents.

Asked whether babies or pre-teens are harder, he said: ''Let's just say they both have their challenges.''