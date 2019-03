Peter Andre ''can't decide'' whether to have another child.

The 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker already has four children - Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, from his marriage to Katie Price, and Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with his current wife Emily MacDonagh - but has said a fifth could be on the cards soon as he and his spouse are keen to make a decision on the size of their family within ''the next year''.

Asked if he and Emily would have another child, marking their third together, Peter said: ''It's so funny because we've had this chat over and over again now. We can't decide. In the next year we will know. We will know if we're gonna go for it or not.''

Whilst the 46-year-old singer and television personality might still be undecided when it comes to kids, one thing he knows for sure is how ''absolutely stunning'' his spouse is.

Heaping praise on Emily, he added: She's absolutely stunning. Let's not forget that side of things. She's a 10 out of 10. She's just stunning in every way. It just so happens that she's also very kind and very smart as well.''

And Peter says at the start of their relationship, he felt ''a bit embarrassed'' to talk about his day job with the qualified doctor, because she was ''saving lives'' whilst at work.

He told MailOnline: ''When we first met I always felt a bit embarrassed to tell her about how my day was compared to how her day was.

''And the reason for that was because her day was about saving lives, and I thought 'well, what do I tell her?' I've gone and done a signing, or something.

''Great jobs, my work is incredible, but having a conversation about it I didn't know quite where to take it.''

Meanwhile, 29-year-old Emily recently said the pair haven't ruled out having another child in the future.

She said: ''Pete said in a recent interview that he wants one more child but I can't say I'm on the same page at the moment. I think he's forgotten about the sleepless nights with Theo at the start. Maybe when I've dedicated a few years to my career I will think about having some more as I really want to get stuck into it next year.''