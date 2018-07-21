Peter Andre won't let his kids go on TV talent shows.

The 'Behind Closed Doors' singer - who has Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with ex-wife Katie Price, and Amelia, four, and 19-month-old Theo with spouse Emily - has revealed he wants his brood to focus on their education rather than their dreams of performing.

He said: ''I keep telling them that, when I was Junior's age, I wanted to be a singer and my dad wouldn't let me go on TV - he made me work for my craft.

''I used to do talent competitions and I'd get knocked back and he'd say, 'This is good because by the time you make it, you will have had so much experience.' That's why I don't want to throw them into things like 'The Voice Kids'. I want to keep things low key.

''They can practice, but they've got to focus on school.''

Peter thinks it's important to set ''boundaries'' for his kids, but he'll relax his rules at the weekends.

He told OK! magazine: ''I'm strict in some ways. On school nights, they go to bed at a certain time, but at weekends I give them freedom.

''I think kids like boundaries.''

The 45-year-old star has a ''mad'' schedule, but he and his doctor wife do their best to be around for the kids as much as possible.

He said: ''It's mad, but my manager, Claire, knows me and works my schedule around things.

''She knows I want to be home when the kids are back from school or to see them in the mornings.

''Some days both myself and Emily are working, so we have a wonderful lady called Grace who helps us, but we do a lot of things ourselves.

''We both love being very hands-on but it's obviously difficult when we both work at the same time. Our hours are long.''