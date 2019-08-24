Peter Andre ''grew up almost overnight'' when he became a parent.

The 46-year-old star has two children, Amelia, five, and Theodore, two, with his wife Emily and son Junior, 13, and daughter Princess, 11, from his marriage to Katie Price and he admits his whole attitude to life changed when he had his first child.

Speaking to BANG Showbiz, he said: ''The minute my life changed was the minute I had children, I grew up. Before then my mind was like a kid, I didn't care, I would party on tour, I would get little sleep and I didn't care where I ended up in the world, but then you have children and grew up almost overnight.''

One aspect of Pete's mature lifestyle is that he is basically teetotal.

The 'Mysterious Girl' singer admits the omission of alcohol from his life was just something that gradually happened and when he met and began dating his future spouse Emily, 30, in 2012 she didn't drink either so booze just wasn't a big thing in their life together.

However, Pete admits he sometimes can't resist a nice glass of red wine when he is indulging in a delicious rib eye steak meal.

He said: ''I chose not to drink quite a while ago, look there's the odd time when I have a glass of wine with my meal, a nice red wine with your steak, I can be partial to that at times. When you're having a nice rib eye steak there is nothing better than a glass of red with it. But I'm pretty much teetotal, yeah, I don't really drink.

''I think I just stopped and then I met Emily and she didn't drink so we just never really got into drinking. I didn't stop for any other reason than I just got out of the habit of it. For me an odd drink can be quite nice, it's just not something I regularly do. Generally I'm pretty teetotal.''