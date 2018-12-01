Peter Andre was Mel B's ''booty call''.

The pair had a fling back in 1996 and Mel has praised her former boyfriend - who has two children with his wife Emily MacDonagh and two kids with his former spouse Katie Price - as a ''fantastic lover''.

Speaking to The Guardian, she said: ''He was my booty call - a fantastic lover. And he was so polite. He'd ask before he kissed me!''

Mel has accused her former husband Stephen Belafonte being abusive and says her other ex-husband Jimmy Gulzar had anger issues but she insists Peter was among her best relationships.

She said: ''Max Beesley. Peter Andre. Eddie Murphy. They're all lovely guys. I've had some really kind, loving relationships.''

While Mel, 43, initially enjoyed threesomes with Stephen at the beginning of their marriage, she says she quickly tired of him asking her to procure women for them to have sex with.

She said: ''I didn't say, 'Ooh, don't be so disgusting.' I thought, 'No this is the man who loves me, we could try that once in a while, it's fine.' After the first few times I didn't enjoy it, but he would want to do it more often. I'd be thinking, 'We've only been married a few months - why do we need to do that?' But then something abusive would happen which made me shut up about it.''

Claiming that Stephen insisted she attend the annual Playboy Mansion party in Beverly Hills to find women for them, she said: ''Of course I was [procuring women]. Some years, I would just stand my ground and say I'm not going, but there were massive fights. He would almost send me out and I'd bring back the girl.''