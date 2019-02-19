Peter Andre's daughter accidentally text him ''happy Fallon cystitis day'' instead of ''happy Valentine's Day''.

The 45-year-old singer wasn't able to spend Valentine's Day with his wife Emily and their two children Theodore, three, and five-year-old Amelia as he was busy on tour, and so when his daughter decided to send him a message using his wife's Apple Watch, it didn't go quite as expected.

Writing for her OK! magazine column, Emily revealed: ''Millie sent Pete a Valentine's message from my Apple Watch while he was on tour by speaking to the watch and it converts it into a text message.

''Unfortunately it couldn't quite make out the words 'Valentine's Day' and so it said: 'Hi Daddy, I hope you're having a lovely time at work and happy Fallon cystitis day love from Millie.' It was so funny and Pete joked that he was going to get himself checked out.''

Although the 'Mysterious Girl' hitmaker - who also has children Princess, 11, and 13-year-old Junior with ex-wife Katie Price - wasn't around for the holiday, he still managed to send Emily some flowers.

Theo and Millie also decided to make their mum some Valentine's Day biscuits.

Emily said: ''The kids also baked some Valentine's Day biscuits for me with our lovely nanny when I was at work. I was actually very impressed with them and they tasted delicious.

''Theo was very excited when my gorgeous bunch of flowers arrived for Valentine's Day it was very sweet.''

Emily actually lets her kids bake on the kitchen floor, because it means she doesn't worry about them falling off a chair to reach the counter.

She said: ''When it comes to baking on the floor, I think it's about letting the kids get involved without worrying about them falling off a chair or climbing onto the worktop. They love it and thankfully our floor is very clean.''