Peter Andre's wife had a breast cancer scare last year.

Dr. Emily Andre has urged women to be vigilant about examining their boobs for lumps, admitting she found one herself, but went to the hospital, had it checked out and it was all ''fine''.

Speaking on 'Lorraine' - on which she was filling in for regular medical expert Dr. Hilary Jones - she said: ''I found a lump in my breast a year ago.

''I didn't need to feel silly about going in and they dealt with it quickly and it was fine. It's really important to check yourself.''

The 28-year-old medic - who has children Amelia, four, and Theo, 14 months, with the 'Mysterious Girl' singer - went back to work in December and both she and her 44-year-old spouse are enjoying their current roles in the household.

She said: ''I'm really enjoying getting stuck in. Pete is really enjoying it I think, he loves getting home and saying the dinner's ready!''

But she admitted her hectic work schedule means they don't get to spend as much time together as they would like.

She said: ''We can't do as much stuff together anymore. I missed the NTAs, and he said he missed me. But we don't drink at all.''

And while Emily is enjoying throwing herself back into her work, her husband - who also has Junior, 12, and Princess, 10, with ex-wife Katie Price - is keen for them to have another baby soon.

Speaking about the possibility of expanding their family again, she said: ''Pete changes his mind! Now Theo is sleeping a bit more, he is like 'Well, maybe we will'. But I am now focusing back at work. I really enjoy it, I really do.''