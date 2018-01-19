Pete Wentz isn't in a ''rush'' to get married.

The Fall Out Boy star is happy in a relationship with his partner Meagan Camper - with whom he shares three-year-old son Saint - and knows their relationship is more about their ''commitment and responsibility'' to each other than a piece of paper.

He told People magazine: ''It would be nice to celebrate something with our friends and our family but the relationship and commitment and responsibility we have to each other and to our kids is so much bigger - it's a lifetime thing. So I think there's not a rush. I have a cool partner, I have a cool job, and I feel very lucky.''

Meanwhile, Pete - who also has Bronx, nine, with his ex Ashlee Simpson - previously revealed his time with his family has helped him manage his bipolar disorder.

He shared: ''Living with purpose and having a schedule with my family has brought me balance. I think it can be different for everyone, but for me, just being able to talk through things, meditate and exercise has been helpful ...

''I have two kids, and if I hang out with them it's pretty much like taking happy pills. When you hear a one-year-old laugh, it's pretty much the funniest thing on the planet. It changes my mood ... My highs, my happiness are really high and my lows are very low and I'm not able to regulate between the two. Through actual therapy and having kids it's way more under control and something I can see when I'm on the roller coaster and control it more.''