Pete Wentz thinks it's sometimes better to release songs people ''hate'' to get noticed.

The Fall Out Boy bassist was discussing the emo pop band delaying their latest record 'M A N I A' by four months because they felt they'd ''rushed it'', but said that it was important to put out something that wasn't just ''white noise'' for the sake of it, otherwise it may be ''immediately lost''.

In an interview with London's Standard online, he admitted: ''We did delay our album by a few months and I think for a band like us, it's really important to get it right in 2018.

''I don't think that just putting music out makes sense for Fall Out Boy because there's so much white noise out there.

''You're almost better off putting out something that people hate because then they talk about it.

''But if you just put something out that is 'whatever' it's just immediately lost.''

The 'Dance, Dance' rocker - who is joined by Patrick Stump, Joe Trohman and Andy Hurley in the four-piece -admits the band were worried that the lead single 'Young and Menace' would divide opinions, but says it had to be done to ''move forward'' creatively.

He explained: ''I don't think it becomes easier to be more vulnerable in the regard that when you've taken chances in the past you can't take those same ones, the ones that you take are different.

''Like when we put out 'Young and Menace' we were like 'this is going to polarise people' and that doesn't feel good, but at the same time in order to move our creative vision forward you've got to do that sometimes.''

Wentz previously said he believes it is important for the band to continue to evolve, rather than just making music that sounds like fan-pleasing classic work.

He said: ''I think we have to just move forward - that's the goal of us (I don't mean the band; I mean humans) - we just need to evolve.

''No one wants to be who they were two years ago or 10 years ago...

it's great to have that snapshot, but it's time to hang up your hat when you think your glory days are behind you.

''I think the sound of FOB will always come with us because of the nature of how Patrick sings against the music - it is just inherently there.''

Fall Out Boy play London's The O2 arena on March 31.