Pete Wentz says Fall Out Boy's new sound is a balance between the past and future.

The 'Centuries' hitmakers are currently working hard getting their new album 'MANIA' which they've had to push back four months because they weren't satisfied with the quality of the tracks.

However, the 38-year-old bassist has given an update on where they heading and how they are influenced by an array of artists.

Speaking to Billboard magazine, he explained: ''That's what our band needs ... a foot in the future and a foot in the past.

''To balance the record. What's interesting with Fall Out Boy is we have guitar, drums and bass, but we're finding ways to incorporate other ideas. What I liked about The Clash was how they used and twisted those influences.''

Pete previously said that he would love to see the band collaborate with R&B superstar Rihanna or even a pop megastar like Taylor Swift, who duetted with them previously on their song 'Light Em Up'.

He said: ''We did this Victoria's Secret show with Taylor [Swift] and she sang 'Light Em Up' with us. She is very in demand though, isn't she?'' he said. ''I wouldn't hold my breath. She was so sweet. I'd really like to do something cool with Rihanna.''

Their seventh studio album was originally meant to be coming on September 15, but they will now have the extra four months to make a polished masterpiece.