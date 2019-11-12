Pete Townshend fears being penalised for his wealth if Labour Leader Jeremy Corbyn becomes the British Prime Minister.

The Who legend has vowed to never vote again in the EU Referendum after he voted to remain in the European Union, and admitted he worries that the youth of today are likely to vote for Corbyn to take over from current PM Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street, which is a concern for him after he recently said there should be no ''billionaires'' in this world.

Speaking at 'An Evening with Pete Townshend' in support of his recent book, 'The Age of Anxiety', hosted by Mariella Frostrup, in London, the 'My Generation' hitmaker - who is estimated to have a net worth of around $105 million - said: ''I have to admit I voted remain. I don't know whether I would vote remain again.

''I don't think I'd vote again to be honest.

''In America, I asked a number of people, I met all kinds of people and I couldn't find one person in America that liked Donald Trump not one!

''So when Jeremy Corbyn became leader of the Labour Party I was thinking he's a good old fashioned socialist not like that sticky [Tony] Blair person.

''Everybody hates Tony Blair!

''The lesson I gave him was don't get involved with popstars and he ignored me.

''So the remain thing isn't relevant anymore I think it's tragic.

''It's when my son, who was 28, and his girlfriend, who was 29, got the news that there had been a referendum and leave was the answer they burst into tears.

''You know I think it's just those young people that vote now, they're going to vote for Jeremy Corbyn who now is looking like what he's actually gonna do is pick me out of a group and say he lives in three big houses and we will make him the one we all hate.''

Corbyn recently tweeted: ''There are 150 billionaires in the UK while 14 million people live in poverty.

''In a fair society there would be no billionaires and no one would live in poverty.''