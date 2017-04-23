Pete Townshend ''doesn't care'' about the upcoming 'Quadrophenia' sequel.

The Who rocker, whose band's rock opera inspired the original cult 1979 movie, insists he isn't interested in the planned movie but the project is quite frustrating as he always wanted the fate of lead character Jimmy - who was played by Phil Daniels in the film - to be ambiguous and open to interpretation.

Asked about the sequel, he told BANG Showbiz: I haven't really got much interest in it at any level at all.

''When I wrote the album it was very important that you should not know or I should not tell you what happens to Jimmy at the end. That should be your decision.

''If someone wants to make a sequel I don't care but there are quite a few people who do care, but it's not me.''

Pete's bandmate, Roger Daltrey, previously slammed the project - which will feature returning cast members including Leslie Ash, Gary Shail,Toyah Wilcox, Mark Wingett, Trevor Laird and Phil - as ''irrelevant''.

He said: ''It's irrelevant, it's f***ing irrelevant. It's got no meaning at all.

'''Quadrophenia' was a moment in time. That's the whole idea of it. I find all of the other things done to 'Quadrophenia' apart from the original album and when The Who played it on stage to be a no no.

''They just don't mean anything, what's the point?

''The film captured the moment in time. They've taken the rock out of 'Quadrophenia' and made some complete nonsense from it.

''That moment in time is gone. It doesn't matter what those characters are doing now. It was about what we all went through at that age.''

'Quadrophenia' centred on the rivalry between gangs of mods and rockers in 60s England.

The new movie will be based on Peter Meadow's book 'To Be Someone' which was inspired by the original film.