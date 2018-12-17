Buzzcocks rocker PETE SHELLEY has been laid to rest.

The lead singer of the punk rock band passed away from a suspected heart attack at the age of 63 earlier this month, and the band's official Twitter has now confirmed he was been buried in a private funeral which was held in Maardu, Estonia, where he had been living.

Buzzcocks wrote: ''In accordance with Pete Shelley's wishes, a private funeral was held in Maardu, Estonia on Thursday, December 13th. It was attended by his wife and a few close family friends.

''As noted in his eulogy, 'However we knew Pete, we will miss him sorely in all his shapes and guises, but his legacy will live on in our memories and in the ways he has touched our lives.'''

Pete's passing was reported by the BBC after his manager told the outlet, and a tweet from the 'Ever Fallen In Love' hitmakers later confirmed the sad news.

They wrote at the time: ''It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

''Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.''

Buzzcocks were formed in Bolton in 1976 by Shelley and singer-songwriter Howard Devoto, who left the group a year later in 1977, leaving Shelley as the principal singer-songwriter.

They were regarded as an important influence to the punk rock movement, and are known for their hit singles including 'Ever Fallen In Love', 'What Do I Get?', and 'Orgasm Addict'.

Buzzcocks disbanded in 1981 when Shelley took up a solo career and several other members split off to work on side projects, but they have reformed several times since 1989.