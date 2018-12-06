Buzzcocks rocker PETE SHELLEY has died aged 63.

The lead singer of the punk rock band passed away on Thursday (06.12.18) from a suspected heart attack in Estonia, where he was living, the band's management told the BBC.

A tweet from the band's official Twitter account later confirmed the news, and claimed a ''more detailed statement'' is coming.

The tweet read: ''It's with great sadness that we confirm the death of Pete Shelley, one of the UK's most influential and prolific songwriters and co-founder of the seminal original punk band Buzzcocks.

''Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.

''A more detailed statement will follow.''

Buzzcocks were formed in Bolton in 1976 by Shelley and singer-songwriter Howard Devoto, who left the group a year later in 1977, leaving Shelley as the principal singer-songwriter.

They were regarded as an important influence to the punk rock movement, and are known for their hit singles including 'Ever Fallen In Love', 'What Do I Get?', and 'Orgasm Addict'.

Buzzcocks disbanded in 1981 when Shelley took up a solo career and several other members split off to work on side projects, but they have reformed several times since 1989.

Their last album, 'The Way', was released in 2014 via album funding website PledgeMusic, which allows fans to purchase premium items - such as signed albums, merchandise, VIP meet and greets, and signed instruments - with the intention of the band using the money to fund the production of their album.

Since news of Shelley's passing was announced, tributes have flooded in on social media, including from author Neil Gaiman, who tweeted: ''Part of my youth dies with him. RIP Pete Shelley (sic)''