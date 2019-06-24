The Libertines are set for a special Christmas tour of the UK in December.

The 'Don't Look Back Into The Sun' hitmakers - comprised of Pete Doherty, Carl Barât, John Hassall, and Gary Powell - will make their way across the UK for nine shows at the end of 2019 as part of a wider European tour throughout October, November, and December, which marks their first headline tour in over two years.

Starting in Paris, France, in October, the band will then head to countries including Germany, Luxembourg, Brussels and The Netherlands in November, before finishing off with their nine-date tour of the UK.

The UK leg will see them play in Bournemouth, Leeds, Dundee, Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham, Birmingham, Bristol, and London, and will run from December 3 to December 18, finishing off just before the festive season begins.

The shows come as Pete Doherty and Carl Barât are set to play acoustic shows at London's Hackney Empire on September 5 and 6, as part of Somewhere Festival, which sold-out within minutes of going on sale.

Meanwhile, the tour could offer fans the chance to hear some new music from the 'Can't Stand Me Now' musicians, as Carl recently claimed the band have put ''dates in [their] studio diary'' for their next record, which will be the follow-up to 2015 album 'Anthems for Doomed Youth'.

He said: ''We've been down and done a few writing sessions already.

''But we're going to sort of bed in and do something a bit less control freak this time, rather doing lots and compiling and seeing what's working and what isn't. But there will be quite a few stories around the corner I think.''

Tickets for The Libertines' upcoming tour go on sale at 9am on Friday (28.06.19), and are available at www.gigsandtours.com and www.ticketmaster.co.uk

The Libertines UK tour dates:

DEC

03 - Bournemouth - O2 Academy

04 - Leeds - O2 Academy

06 - Dundee - Caird Hall

07 - Glasgow - Barrowland Ballroom

10 - Manchester - O2 Victoria Warehouse

12 - Nottingham - Rock City

14 - Birmingham - O2 Academy

16 - Bristol - O2 Academy

18 - London - O2 Academy Brixton