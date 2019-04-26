Pete Doherty's new album includes a tribute to his late bandmate Alan Wass.

Alan - who had previously played guitar for The Libertines - died in 2015 at the age of 33 after being unlawfully injected with heroin by an acquaintance.

And now Libertines frontman Pete has revealed that his new album - a self-titled project with his multi-national band Pete Doherty and the Puta Madres - contains a song entitled 'Travelling Tinkers' dedicated to Alan, whom Pete insists ''never'' took drugs whilst in The Libertines.

Speaking about his late band mate, Pete said: ''He was a helluva of a fella. He always wanted us to start a band together and it was going to be called the Travelling Tinkers.

''All the years I sat injecting in front of him, and he'd say: 'Let me do it, Pete.' Not once. Not ever. Never put a needle near him. I wasn't even in the f***ing country when Alan died.''

Pete also admits he's ''proud'' of former band mate Carl Barat for being able to ''dedicate'' himself to his family, as Pete - who has 16-year-old son Astile with Lisa Moorish, and seven-year-old daughter with Lindi Hingston - is still distant from his brood.

When asked how close he is to his children, he said: ''I don't want to talk about that. [I'm proud of Carl] because he's dedicated himself to his family. His two boys are his life.''

Although he isn't close to his family, Pete is now in a relationship with his girlfriend Jade, whom he says had no idea who he was when they first met, which made it easier for them to fall in love.

Speaking to The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''She doesn't even know who the Smiths are! It's essential these days, so people can judge you on who you really are. They don't have their mind made up.''