Pete Doherty has admitted he had no choice but to complete the 'megga breakfast' challenge at an English cafe because he was ''starving and skint''.

The Libertines star impressed fans last year after taking on the mammoth eating challenge at The Dalby Cafe in Margate, Kent, Southern England, eating the monster meal in less than 20 minutes, with his feat being documented on the business' Instagram account.

Pete has now revealed that he had to scoff the whole meal as he didn't have any money and knew that anyone who consumes the fry-up in 20 minutes or under eats for free.

In an interview with The Guardian newspaper, he said: ''I was starving. I was skint, so I had a go at it. I don't know what I would have done if I hadn't finished it. It's the one thing that's made me accepted in the community here.''

The 40-year-old musician became just one of a few people to eat the entire plate of food which consists of four rashers of bacon, four eggs, four sausages, a quarter pounder burger, hash browns, mushrooms, onion rings, bubble and squeak, baked beans, two slices of thick cut bread and chips.

The Dalby Cafe celebrated Pete's achievement by posting a collage of images of the musician at the beginning, middle and end of his challenge on Instagram.

Cafe owner Mark Ezekiel was stunned by the 'Up the Bracket' singer's eating prowess, because he is such a skinny guy.

Mark previously said: ''The challenge has been going since 2004, and 15 or 16 people have managed to complete it in total.

''Only five or six have managed to complete it in 20 minutes. He really surprised us that he managed it. He might be slim, but he is very tall. He's 6ft 3 ... He wolfed two thirds of it down in six or seven minutes ... He surprised everyone. He smashed it. He finished it in under 20 minutes as well so he got it for free.''

The Libertines - also comprised of Carl Barat, John Hassall and

Gary Powell - have become familiar faces in Kent since taking over a Margate hotel and becoming shirt sponsors for local football team Margate FC.