Pete Doherty has completed an enormous eating challenge by scoffing a huge traditional English breakfast.

The Libertines star took on the 'megga breakfast' at The Dalby Cafe in Margate in Kent, Southern England, on Tuesday morning (21.08.18) and became just one a few people to scoff the mammoth meal in just 20 minutes.

The fry-up consists of four rashers of bacon, four eggs, four sausages, a quarter pounder burger, hash browns, onion rings, bubble and squeak, beans, two slices of thick cut bread and chips and if it is consumed in 20 minutes or under the diner eats for free, something the ravenous rocker achieved.

The Dalby Cafe celebrated Pete's achievement by posting a collage of images of the 39-year-old musician at the beginning, middle and end of his challenge on the businesses Instagram account.

The post was captioned: ''Look who popped into the Dalby cafe and attempted the megga breakfast . Only big Pete Doherty. He came he saw he conquered , smashed it in 19.30 minutes . Pete can do it under 20 minutes, can you???!! ....4 eggs , 4 bacon, 4 sausage quarter pounder burger, chips, hash browns,onion rings, bubble, beans or tomatoes, mushrooms, 2 slices of thick bread and a tea or coffee ... #petedoherty#dalbycafe #margate #margateonsea #kent#thanet #englishbreakfast #thelibertines (sic)''

Cafe owner Mark Ezekiel was stunned by the 'Up the Bracket' singer's eating prowess, because he is such a skinny guy.

Mark told Kent Live News: ''The challenge has been going since 2004, and 15 or 16 people have managed to complete it in total. Only five or six have managed to complete it in 20 minutes. He really surprised us that he managed it. He might be slim, but he is very tall. He's 6ft 3 ... He wolfed two thirds of it down in six or seven minutes ... He surprised everyone. He smashed it. He finished it in under 20 minutes as well so he got it for free.''

The Libertines - also comprised of Carl Barat, John Hassall and

Gary Powell - have become familiar faces in Kent since taking over a Margate hotel and becoming and becoming shirt sponsors for local football team Margate FC.

As well as this the 'Can't Stand Me Now' hitmakers will headline Sunday night (09.09.19) of Wheels and Fins Festival on the South East coast of England at Joss Bay Beach in Broadstairs, whilst bringing along their favourite acts to perform before them.

The band wrote on Twitter: ''Good morning, you beautiful lot.

Dead excited to announce we'll not only be headlining Sunday at @wheelsandfinsuk this September, but we'll be inviting a load of incredible artists to come and play throughout the day too! http://wheelsandfins.co.uk (sic)''