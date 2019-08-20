Peta Murgatroyd is returning to 'Dancing with the Stars'.

The 33-year-old professional dancer stepped away from the US dancing competition in 2017 after welcoming her two-year-old son Shai - whom she has with fellow 'DWTS' alum Maksim Chmerkovskiy - but now that her son is older and ''well taken care of'', she has announced her return to the dancefloor.

Speaking to Us Weekly magazine, she said: ''I'm overwhelmed with excitement. I'm excited and happy to be back with my family. Honestly, I just missed everybody so much! As a lot of people know, it's such a close and tight-knit family, so I'm just happy to be back with everybody.

''I definitely wanted this to happen. I hoped that I could make this work for a couple of months now and was praying and hoping that it would all align. It was the perfect time for my family. Maks has other things going on and Shai is well taken care of and it was just a good time for us.''

Peta joined the show in 2012 and although she performed in the late 2017 season just months after the birth of Shai, she stepped down from her role once she and her partner Nick Lachey were eliminated, so she could take time away to raise her tot.

The blonde beauty has appeared in 11 seasons so far, and has won the show twice - once in her 2012 debut alongside Donald Driver, and once in early 2016 with her partner Nyle DiMarco.

And although Peta won't be joined by her husband Maks this season, she wouldn't rule out his return.

She said: ''I'm sure he would consider it. I think it just has to line up with what he's doing and what I'm doing and I feel like he still wants to dance. He's still fit and healthy!

''I'm totally going to miss dancing with him. That's a big thing in our lives. We love to dance together. I think it's that comfort level of having your best friend with you. I mean, he's my everything. It definitely won't be the same, but there are many people on the show who are like family to me, so it's not like I'm going to be missing out on any love or kindness!''