Peta Murgatroyd has shared an apology with her fans after she was left unable to perform at one show of her tour because she ''couldn't feel [her] arms or legs''.

The 31-year-old professional dancer was due to take to the stage on Saturday (28.04.18) in Grand Prairie, Texas, as part of her 'MAKS.VAL.PETA Confidential' tour alongside her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy and his brother Val.

But after a day of suffering from sickness, Peta revealed that although she still walked out on stage, her ''legs were giving out'' and she couldn't continue with the performance, cutting it short and leaving fans disappointed.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday (29.04.18), Peta shared a lengthy apology explaining what happened, and wrote: ''I need to apologize to the people who attended our Grand Prairie, Texas show last night.

''I have never missed a show due to illness in my entire professional dancing career. I woke up feeling a little nauseous but was able to go about my day with Shai. In the afternoon, the vomiting (and you know what) started. I thought it was food poisoning. I had a fever and chills and just tried to sleep it off before the show. However, 8pm rolled around and I could hardly walk and I couldn't feel my arms or legs. I had no idea how I was going to walk out that door. The opening music starts and I walked out onto stage. I tried my best to dance but my legs were giving out. Apart from it being very embarrassing, it was very scary.

''I am so, so sorry for not being able to give you the show you all deserved.''

The 'Dancing With The Stars' dancer went on to thank her 38-year-old spouse and his brother, as well as the show's crew, who were able to alter the show in no time at all.

She added: ''I want to thank my incredible husband, @maksimc, my brother, @iamvalc, and the cast of incredible friends for keeping the show going and taking care of me. Also thank you to our crew, managers, wardrobe, lighting, and sound for altering the show accordingly last minute. Your professionalism knows no bounds, after being put in such a crazy situation.

''I am feeling better today and look forward to seeing all of our fans. Thank you for your understanding and support. I love you and I am so sorry again! (sic)''