Pet Shop Boys will return to London's Royal Opera House for four 'Inner Sanctum' shows this summer.

The synthpop duo - comprised of Neil Tennant and CHRIS LOWE - previously completed a residency at the iconic venue in 2016 and, due to demand, they will back playing their biggest hits between July 25 and July 28.

The pair said: ''We were thrilled to bring electronic music into the grandest musical space in London for four memorable nights in 2016. Since then we've often been asked if we're planning a return to the Royal Opera House and we're excited to confirm that we'll be back in July.''

Neil and Chris first met in 1981 and went on to have 22 Top 10 singles and 13 Top 10 studio albums.

Their biggest hits include, 'Vocal', 'Sodom & Gomorrah', 'It's A Sin', 'Left To My Own Devices', 'West End Girls', 'Domino Dancing' and 'Always On My Mind'.

In 2017, Pet Shop Boys received the Godlike Genius gong at the NME Awards.

Speaking of the honour - which was passed down to former Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher this year - Neil said: ''Little did I know when I started reading the NME as a child in the mid-60s, that one day we would stand here as an electronic duo getting such a magnificent award.

''Our career has been such a huge collaboration with producers, programmers, remixers and I would just like to thank every one of them - and accept this on behalf of electronic music, dance music and shiny pop music. Thank you very much.''

Tickets for 'Inner Sanctum' will be limited to four per person. Ticket prices range from £35 - £110 and are available from 1pm on Feb 28 from www.roh.org.uk/psb