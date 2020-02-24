Pet Shop Boys and New Order are heading out on a tour of North America together.

The two electronic bands have announced 'The Unity Tour', which will kick off in Toronto, Canada, on September 5 before travelling across select cities including New York's Madison Square Garden and the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Both bands will play a full set with the headliner alternating each night.

Tickets will go on sale on Friday (28.02.20) at 10am.

Pet Shop Boys singer Neil Tennant and New Order frontman Bernard Sumner have previously worked together with Neil singing on three tracks for Bernard's dance super-group Electronic, which he formed in 1988 with ex-Smiths guitarist Johnny Marr.

Pet Shop Boys - also comprised of CHRIS LOWE - have just released their critically acclaimed fourteenth studio LP 'Hotspot', the third in a series of albums produced by Stuart Price following 2016's 'Super' and 2013's 'Electric'.

The duo are reportedly set to perform at Glastonbury with reports claiming they have signed up for the 50th anniversary of Michael and Emily Eavis' festival, which takes place between June 24 and June 28.

Last summer, the pair joined The Killers on stage during their headline set on the Pyramid Stage.

Brandon Flowers and co performed a cover of 'Always On My Mind' - made famous by Elvis Presley in 1972 and covered by the Pet Shop Boys in 1987 - with Neil and Chris.

The last time Pet Shop Boys played Glastonbury as a standalone act was in 2010, when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder headlined.

'The Unity Tour' dates include:

September 5 Budweiser Stage, Toronto

September 9 Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion, Boston

September 11 TD Pavilion at the Mann, Philadelphia

September 12 Madison Square Garden, New York

September 15 Merriweather Post Pavilion, Columbia

September 18 Huntington Bank Pavilion, Chicago

September 20 The Armory, Minneapolis

September 24 Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena, Vancouver

September 26 Gorge Amphitheatre, George

September 30 Chase Center, San Francisco

October 2 Hollywood Bowl, Los Angeles