Pet Shop Boys will release new album 'Hotspot' early next year.

The synth-pop duo - comprised of Neil Tennant and CHRIS LOWE - worked on the follow-up to 2016's 'Super' with long-time collaborator, Stuart Price, who is known for his work with the likes of Kylie Minogue and Take That.

The 'West End Girls' hitmakers made the tracks at the iconic Hansa studios in Berlin, Germany, where the likes of the late David Bowie, U2, Depeche Mode and Brian Eno have recorded.

The pair said: ''We've written much of our music over the last 10 years in Berlin and it was an exciting experience to work on this album in the legendary Hansa studios there and add a new dimension to our sound.''

The 10-track LP, which will be released on January 24, 2020, features the lead single 'Dreamland' featuring the vocals of Years & Years star Olly Alexander, and latest track 'Burning The Heather' with guitars from Suede's Bernard Butle.

On teaming up with Olly, Pet Shop Boys said: ''It's so exciting that our new single is a collaboration with Years & Years, one of the most original and successful bands to emerge this decade, and we really enjoyed writing and recording it with Olly Alexander.''

The pair previously worked with Stuart on their last record and 2014's 'Electric', both of which made it into the top three.

Neil and Chris first met in 1981 and went on to have 22 Top 10 singles and 13 Top 10 studio albums.

Their biggest hits include, 'Vocal', 'Sodom & Gomorrah', 'It's A Sin', 'Left To My Own Devices', 'Domino Dancing' and 'Always On My Mind'.

In 2017, Pet Shop Boys received the Godlike Genius gong at the NME Awards.

1. 'Will-o-the-wisp'

2. 'You are the one'

3. Happy people

4. 'Dreamland' (featuring Years & Years)

5. 'Hoping for a miracle'

6. 'I don't wanna'

7. 'Monkey business'

8. 'Only the dark'

9. 'Burning the heather'

10. 'Wedding in Berlin'