The Pet Shop Boys and TLC are reportedly set to perform at Glastonbury.

Neil Tennant - who is one half of synth-pop duo Pet Shop Boys with CHRIS LOWE - recently hinted the 'West End Girls' hitmakers might be on the line-up for the Worthy Farm festival this June, and now an insider has claimed they have signed up for the 50th anniversary along with 'Waterfalls' hitmakers TLC.

It's also claimed that 'Weather with You' hitmakers Crowded House, who are set to reunite for their first UK and Europe shows since 2010 this summer, are also in talks to join the likes of Sir Paul McCartney, Diana Ross, Taylor Swift and more at the legendary Somerset music extravaganza, which takes place between June 24 and June 28.

The insider told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: ''Organisers really want a diverse line-up, so getting acts on board who have been around for years, as well as newer artists, has been a big driving force this year.

''They want to celebrate music from throughout the decades and know it's important to have a good mix of new and established artists so there's something for everyone.

''TLC and Pet Shop Boys are all signed up while Crowded House are still in negotiations.''

One more headliner is yet to be confirmed, although Kendrick Lamar has been heavily-tipped to be closing the Pyramid Stage on the Friday night.

Neil refused to say whether or not the pair will be returning to Worthy Farm during an interview with Nicki Chapman on BBC Radio 2's 'The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Thursday morning (02.01.20).

The presenter said: ''Talking of live work, you're going to be touring the UK later this year ... I can't see Somerset down there ... you know I'm thinking perhaps Glastonbury.''

He then replied: ''Somerset, um of course Glastonbury is in Somerset...''

To which she probed: ''It is...''

Determined not to give a definite answer, Neil said: ''Well um ... um ... I'm um... (sic)''

Nicki then asked: ''Have I put you on the spot?''

And he agreed: ''You have put me on the spot, let's just leave me there... (sic)''

She then concluded: ''I'll keep everything crossed!''

Last summer, the pair joined The Killers on stage during their headline set.

Brandon Flowers and co performed a cover of Elvis's 'Always On My Mind' with the duo.

The last time they played Glastonbury themselves was in 2010, when Gorillaz, Muse and Stevie Wonder headlined.

The 'Rent' stars head out on their first-ever greatest hits tour, 'Dreamworld: The Greatest Hits Live' in in May and June, which kicks off on May 28 at The O2 in London, before wrapping at Glasgow's SSE Hydro on June 6, days before Glastonbury.