Pet Shop Boys, Chaka Khan and Jess Glynne are to perform at this year's Henley Festival.

The electronic pop duo - comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - will take to the famous floating stage on Henley-on-Thames riverbank on Friday July 7 along with R&B legend Chaka and Not Letting Go' singer Jess will perform on July 5 at the extravaganza held in Oxfordshire, England.

Also performing are 90s girl group All Saints and rapper Goldie & Heritage Orchestra performing 'Timeless'.

The festival is attended by 7,000 ticket holders dressed in black tie, who will be served Michelin star food.

It also features the best in food and comedy, with a stellar comedy line-up in the form of Seann Walsh, Sara Pasco, Mark Dolan Russell Kane and many more.

Last year saw music legend Sir Elton John and Dame Shirley Bassey perform to a sold-out crowd.

Bassey, 80, sang with BRIT Award-winning vocal group BLAKE and was showered with gifts by the trio.

Speaking about sharing the stage with the 'Big Spender' legend, Stephen Bowman - who is joined by Humphrey Berney and Oliver Baines in the British vocal group - previously told BANG Showbiz: ''We've got to know Dame Shirley very well and there are some gifts that she always appreciates - most likely we'll pop her a really good bottle of rose champagne, possibly a little bit of Caviar as well because she does like the finer things and quite deservedly so.''

The festival is held from July 5 to July 9 and tickets are available from www.henley-festival.co.uk and start from £45.

More line-up additions are expected to be announced in the coming months.