Pet Shop Boys, Chaka Khan and Jess Glynne are to perform at this year's Henley Festival.

The electronic pop duo - comprised of Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe - will take to the famous floating stage on Henley-on-Thames riverbank on Friday July 7 along with the 'Not Letting Go' singer and R&B legend at the music extravaganza held in in Oxfordshire, England.

Also performing are 90s girl group All Saints and rapper Goldie & Heritage Orchestra performing 'Timeless'.

The festival is attended by 7,000 ticket holders dressed in black tie, who will be served Michelin star food.

It also features the best in food and comedy, with a stellar comedy line-up in the form of Seann Walsh, Sara Pasco, Mark Dolan Russell Kane and many more.

Last year saw music legend Sir Elton John and Dame Shirley Bassey performed to a sold-out crowd.

And former Rolling Stones members Bill Wyman and Mick Taylor performed together for the first time in four years.

The legendary rock band's ex-bassist Wyman and one-time guitarist Taylor hadn't played together since 2012 when they joined the 'Satisfaction' hitmakers - Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood - at their 50th anniversary shows at The O2 in London.

The pair played alongside rhythm and blues legend Ben Waters and The Ben Waters Big Band.

The festival is held from July 5 to July 9 and tickets are available from www.henley-festival.co.uk and start from £45.

More line-up additions are expected to be announced in the coming months.