Perrie Edwards and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's relationship is back on.

Amid reports she had recently split with the soccer star, Perrie took to Instagram to share a picture of them sharing a passionate kiss and captioned the snap ''Him''.

The couple, both 23, were first linked in November but have kept their relationship out of the spotlight until now.

A source said previously: ''Perrie wants to keep her love life private and also doesn't want to be regarded as a stereotypical football WAG.

''It's early days and they're still getting to know each other so it's unlikely her stance will change.

''Alex fully supports her as he too wants to be known as a footballer, not dating a pop star.''

Alex is Perrie's first serious love interest since her split from former One Direction star Zayn Malik in 2015 and she is reportedly helping him to become a DJ.

A source recently said: ''Ox has a big passion for music and DJing has become one of his hobbies.

''He has decks and often picks tunes for the Arsenal dressing room.

''Perrie is encouraging it as their love of music is one of the main things they have in common.

''She has loads of friends in the industry who can help him out, including producers and other DJs, so she's told him she'll put him in touch.

''He's not planning to be the next Calvin Harris, his priority is football, but he does love DJing and wants to see where it can go.''