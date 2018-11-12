Little Mix want to get matching tattoos but band member Perrie Edwards isn't keen on the idea and is refusing to ''bow down to peer pressure''.
Perrie Edwards won't let Little Mix get matching tattoos.
Jesy Nelson has revealed that she, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall all back a plan for all four members to get the same inking and want the design to be ''something tacky'', however, Perrie isn't keen on the idea and is refusing to ''bow down to peer pressure''.
Leigh-Anne, 27, spilled: ''We always said we were going to do it.''
And Jesy, 27, added: ''It's hard because Perrie doesn't want to have any tattoos ever. It doesn't feel right for the three of us to get any. It was just going to be a friendship symbol, something tacky!''
Sticking to her guns, 25-year-old Perrie - who is the only Little Mix member to be tattoo free - told Attitude magazine: ''I will not bow down to peer pressure.''
Perrie's dislike of tattoos may come from her ex-fiancée Zayn Malik who had a cartoon version of her etched onto his bicep when they were together but then had it removed.
The blonde beauty and her bandmates seemingly dissed him on their track 'Shout Out to My Ex' which contained the lyrics: ''I hope she's gettin' better sex, Hope she ain't fakin' it like I did, babe.'
''Guess I should say thank you, For the 'hate yous' and the tattoos, Oh baby I'm cool by the way, Ain't sure I loved you anyway.''
