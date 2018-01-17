Perrie Edwards has sparked speculation she could move in with boyfriend Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain after selling her home for £800,000.

The Little Mix singer offloaded her three-bedroom property in Surrey, south east England, last month, making a £100,000 profit on the pad after splashing out £700,000 on the abode in 2015, and she is said to be keen to wake up with her England footballer beau ''every day''.

A source told The Sun Online: ''Perrie and Alex are so close, and things are going so well that no-one would be surprised if they started living together at least some of the time.

''She's always saying how she wants to wake up with him every day.''

Perrie recently insisted distance wouldn't be a problem in her and Alex's relationship after he switched clubs from north London side Arsenal to north west England outfit Liverpool in August.

She said: ''I don't think it will be difficult. It's going to be different - but that's not a problem. We'll be fine. I'm just really happy for him and very proud.''

But the 24-year-old singer said at the time she had ''no plans'' to relocate to Merseyside.

She added: ''I'm based in London, so I've got no plans to move up there.''

The 'Move' hitmaker recently revealed she has nicknamed her 24-year-old boyfriend - who she has been dating since early 2017 - ''Squishy'', which comes from a famous quote from Disney Pixar movie 'Finding Nemo'.

She wrote on Instagram: ''I shall call him SQUISHY and he shall be MINE and he shall be MY squishy! (sic)''

Perrie and Alex spent Christmas Day (25.12.17) together, and she told her Instagram followers she had been spoilt and that he was the ''best''.

She wrote: ''Merry Christmas everyone! I hope Santa was generous! I got exactly what I wanted... and I'm staring at it Wishing everyone health, happiness AND LOVE! Feeling forever grateful! oh and YES that's hatchi on my pj's @alexoxchamberlain you da BESTEST! (sic)''