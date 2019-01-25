Perrie Edwards hasn't met Jesy Nelson's boyfriend Chris Hughes - but says he ''seems really nice''.

The Little Mix band member and former 'Love Island' star confirmed they are dating when they were spotted kissing in a takeaway in south London, last week, but Perrie is not willing to ''spill the beans'' on her bandmate's relationship.

When asked by Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast if she has met the 26-year-old hunk, she replied: ''Nope, I haven't.''

When a shock Roman replied: ''You haven't met him yet? He's a lovely boy'', she said: ''Yeah, no, he seems really nice but I can't spill the beans on my best friend I'm afraid.''

Roman was wondering whether or not the couple will make their red carpet debut at the BRIT Awards on February 20.

He had started off by asking: ''Are you allowed to bring dates to the BRIT Awards?'', to which Perrie replied: ''Yeah of course! We get one ticket each.''

He then explained: ''Now the reason why I ask this, Perrie, is that we have to obviously bring it up - there was a rumour that there's a new man in Jesy's life, a friend of the show, Mr Chris Hughes?''

The new couple were seen smooching in a kebab shop in the Elephant & Castle area, following a date at 'Harry Potter'-themed magical bar The Cauldron in the UK capital.

After having drinks, the pair decided to get some food from the nearby eatery, but they couldn't resist having a kiss and they even playfully poked their tongues out at one point to have a naughty lick of each other's tongues.

Although it is said to be ''very early days'' between Jesy and Chris an onlooker on the night insisted the pair were ''really affectionate'' and could barely concentrate on their food.

An onlooker said: ''They couldn't keep their mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark.''

The 'Woman Like Me' hitmaker has been single since splitting with Harry James last November and Jesy was previously engaged to Rixton star Jake Roche from July 2015 until late 2016.

Chris found fame and love with Olivia Attwood on the 2017 series of 'Love Island', with the couple finishing in third place.

However, outside of the villa the couple's relationship hit the rocks and they split in February 2018.