Perrie Edwards admits social media can sometimes ''mess'' with her head.

The Little Mix singer has opened up about her battle with anxiety and panic attacks and she has revealed that she tries to ''differentiate'' what's real on the internet and what is fabricated because it can make her feel like she's not good enough when she see's people ''looking perfect'' 24 hours a day.

She said: ''Social media can be so crap because on the one hand, it's the best thing ever. We can go online every day, talk to our fans, be really close, have this connection with them, we post videos and pictures and we keep them up to date. It's a nice thing we have as a relationship with our fans, our friends and our family. On the other hand, you go on Instagram and see people living these ideal lifestyles and people looking perfect 24/7 and you look at it and think, 'why don't I look like that? Why don't I have a private jet every day? Why don't I have Bentley parked outside?' It starts to really mess with your head, and you start to feel like you're not good enough. It's about trying to differentiate what's real and what's not and a lot of the time, social media is not real.''

And Perrie has revealed that she often receives ''aggressive'' comments from people on social media and it can ''affect'' her day because she doesn't understand why people need to be so ''negative''.

She told Glamour magazine: ''It's the negative that stays with you and affects you the most. I don't know how to look at people like that on social media. You don't know whether to look at them and think 'why are you evil? Do you get a kick out of being a bitch?' Or, do you feel sorry for those people because they feel the need to do that? Maybe it's by putting a negative effect on someone else, they're benefitting by making themselves feel better.

''I don't know how to look at it. I think if you don't have anything nice to say, shut the f**k up. Why bring your negativity onto other people? If you're going through something and you want to speak to someone, speak to someone, don't go out and be aggressive towards other people on social media.''