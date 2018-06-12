Perrie Edwards says Disneyland Paris is her ''happy place'' and she goes there when she wants to escape the pressures of being a pop star.

The Little Mix singer spent the weekend at the theme park and got to be one of the first people to experience the 'Marvel Summer of Super Heroes' attractions.

During her visit, Perrie got to meet heroes Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow and Spider-Man as well as Disney icon Mickey Mouse and she admits all her troubles disappear whenever she goes to the park.

She said: ''My first impression of 'Marvel Summer of Super Heroes' was, 'I wish I was a superhero!' It was lovely meeting the Marvel characters, they're very cute. Iron Man is my favourite, and Captain America was lovely. Spider-Man was really cute too - he's one of my favourites too actually.

''Marvel: Super Heroes United was absolutely incredible. They really went all out for the show. Disneyland Paris is my happy place - I love the vibe and I feel like a kid again. And I love meeting all of the characters, that's my favourite bit. I think 'Marvel Summer of Super Heroes' at Disneyland Paris is for everyone.''

Perrie was among a host of celebrities invited to enjoy the attraction with others including 'Coronation Street' stars Lucy Fallon, Samia Longchambon and Tina O'Brien and Scottish singer Tallia Storm.

Samia said: ''My first impression of 'Marvel Summer of Super Heroes' was, 'Wow!' It was spectacular, the 'Marvel: Super Heroes United' show was absolutely incredible. I have a two-and-a-half-year-old son who is obsessed with superheroes so it was heaven for him. He is Spider-Man obsessed and he got to meet him. His dreams were made. And Tina O'Brien was quite taken with Captain America, she said, 'He's even better in the flesh!' ''

The Marvel Summer of Super Heroes will run from June 10 until September 30 at the Walt Disney Studios Park at Disneyland Paris.