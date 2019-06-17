Perrie Edwards thinks her boyfriend is ''perfection''.

The Little Mix singer has been dating Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain since 2006 and thinks the 25-year-old soccer ace is the ideal boyfriend because he understands her ''weirdo'' behaviour and she doesn't feel like she needs to put on an act for him.

She told Notion magazine: ''I'm a little creep sometimes, I'm a little weirdo. And he loves me for that, and that's why I'm like, 'Woohoo!' You know?

''I don't have to put on a front and be this perfect girlfriend.

''He's like, perfection. He's not too much, he's not too clingy, but he's not too cool for school. He's got a perfect balance, he's super supportive of everything I do, which is so nice.

''He just wants the best for me, as do I him. So it's just a lovely balanced healthy relationship, and I love it. It's a breath of fresh air.''

The 'Black Magic' singer insisted she has no plans to embark on a solo career and she and her bandmates, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, are committed to the group for as long as possible.

She said: ''As long as it's still happening for all of us then we'll stay together.''

Perrie previously joked she and Alex once almost split up over a casual game of 'Articulate' - which sees players trying to describe words to their team as quickly as possible - because they are both so competitive.

The 'Woman Like Me' singer shared: ''We had date night, it was competitive, it got out of hand.

''I swear to God I thought he was going to dump me - and I thought I was going to dump him. If you think I'm competitive, you should meet him.''