Perrie Edwards relies on her Little Mix bandmates to choose her perfume.

The 'Black Magic' singer famously has no sense of smell so admitted she would be lost without having Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock around to ensure she's ''fresh'' at all times.

She said: ''I was on holiday the other day and the girls said, 'You smell really fresh, I love your perfume.' And then went, 'Wait a minute, you can't smell so how'd you do that?' - Leigh Anne picks my perfume.

''Jesy's picked it a few times as well, I don't know what I'd do without you guys.''

The 25-year-old star - who is in a relationship with Alex Olade-Chamberlain - likes to do her own make-up but it can take her hours to perfect the look she wants.

She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: ''I did my own make-up on holiday and I did a flick for the first time. I did it all by myself! It only took me like, three hours. You need wipes cause it can go wrong and you need to neaten it up.

''I've never even attempted it, cause I thought there's no point. But it took forever.

''Honestly it looked so good that even Alex was like, 'Oh your make-up looks good, babe.' I was like, god!''

Perrie's inability to smell has caused problems in the past as Jesy previously claimed her pal often farts in front of the rest of the band because she doesn't worry about the stench.

She said: ''What's bad is when Perrie does it [farts] she doesn't know how bad it really is!''

Perrie tried to proclaim her innocence, shouting: ''I don't do that, I'm a lady!''